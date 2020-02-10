NESN BECOMES THE NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS REGIONAL BROADCAST PARTNER TO BRING TOP PROFESSIONAL RUGBY TO THE NEW ENGLAND AREA

NESN TO COVER 9 FREE JACKS GAMES DURING THE 2020 MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY SEASON

BOSTON—February 06, 2020—The New England Free Jacks and the New England Sports Network (NESN) announced Thursday a partnership in preparation for the Free Jacks Inaugural Season in Major League Rugby. Through the partnership, NESN becomes the New England Free Jacks 2020 regional broadcast partner and will air nine Free Jacks matches during the regular season including the Free Jacks’ first fixture in Major League Rugby this weekend in Las Vegas against Rugby United New York.

NESN will bring top professional rugby to the New England area as the Free Jacks begin their Major League Rugby campaign. A full broadcast schedule can be found belo. Ticket purchases along with details of the New England Free Jacks matches are available at www.freejacks.com

NESN and NESN+ are available throughout New England. For a complete channel listing in your area, click here. All of NESN’s programming is also available to watch for authenticated subscribers.

Schedule (all times Eastern):

Sunday, February 9 vs. Rugby United 4:00 PM NESN

Saturday, February 15@ Utah Warriors 2:30 PM NESN (tape delay 2/16, 5:00 PM)

Sunday, February 23 @ San Diego Legion 7:00 PM FS2

Saturday, February 29 @ Seattle Seawolves 10:00 PM FS2

Saturday, March 7 @ NOLA Gold 4:00 PM NESN+ (tape delay 3/7, 9:00 PM)

Saturday, March 14 vs. Houston Sabercats 4:00 PM NESN

Sunday, March 22 @ ATL Rugby 2:00 PM CBSSN

Saturday, April 4 vs. Colorado Raptors 7:30 PM CBSSN

Saturday, April 11 @ Toronto Arrows 12:00 PM NESN+

Saturday, April 18 vs. Old Glory DC 12:00 PM ESPNews

Saturday, April 25 vs. NOLA Gold 4:00 PM CBSSN

Saturday, May 2 @ Rugby United 7:00 PM NESN

Saturday, May 9 vs. Austin Elite 4:00 PM NESN+

Saturday, May 16 vs. Toronto Arrows 12:00 PM ESPNews

Sunday, May 24 @ Old Glory DC 3:00 PM NESN+

Saturday, May 30 vs. ATL Rugby 4:00 PM NESN+

About NESN: NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESNplus are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About New England Free Jacks: The New England Free Jacks are greater Boston’s 1st Professional Rugby team representing all the greatness of the six New England states on and off the field. The Free Jacks were named the 9th member of Major League Rugby on September 20th and will compete in the 2020 MLR regular season. For more information please visit www.freejacks.com

Major League Rugby: Major League Rugby (MLR) is a professional rugby league, launched in April 2018. It is an initiative of the American rugby community, in partnership with private investors, who believe that American rugby can thrive at the highest levels—as a commercial enterprise; as an influential player on the international scene; and as a participation sport at the youth and senior level. MLR is the pinnacle of American rugby, and provides a rallying point for local communities, a focal point for American rugby fans, and an aspirational destination for young athletes. For more information please visit https://www.majorleague.rugby/

Thumbnail photo via NESN