Kemba Walker is determined to enjoy the ride he waited so long to board.

The Boston Celtics point guard reflected on playing for a contender to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his career in an interview Sirius XM NBA Radio published Wednesday. Having played just 11 NBA playoff games in the eight years he spent with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker relishes the success the Celtics have enjoyed to date in 2019-20, his first season with the team following his arrival in a sign-and-trade.

“It’s been fine, just because that’s what I came here for,” Walker told Amin Elhassen. “You know, for those kind of expectations. I’ve always viewed myself as a winner and a guy who can play at a high level. So it’s good. You know that’s what I want to be a part of.”

Despite playing for a bad team, Walker became an NBA All-Star in Charlotte. He insists he hasn’t changed his approach to the game now that he is on a better team in the Celtics.

“It’s different,” Walker continued. “But I definitely have the same approach. It’s on a better team, for sure. A lot of the guys around me who can play at a very high level as well. … this is what I wanted to be a part of for a very long time and I’m looking forward to it.”

🏆 "That's what I came here for." 🏆@KembaWalker confesses to @DarthAmin that he's loving life playing for a championship contender #Celtics pic.twitter.com/g6Uq1mZZxE — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 19, 2020

Walker’s stellar play helped the Celtics amass a 38-16 record prior to the NBA All-Star break. Left-knee soreness will sideline him for at least Friday’s game Minnesota Timberwolves, but it’s a safe bet he’ll return to the court with the same enthusiasm he has shown all season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images