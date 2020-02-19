J.D. Martinez already laments not being able to watch what Mookie Betts will do on any given day up close.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter told the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato on Wednesday he’ll miss the team’s former right fielder’s unpredictable on-field brilliance more than any other aspect of his play. The Red Sox traded Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month in a blockbuster deal, ending his tenure with the team after six years and his time as Martinez’s teammate after two.

“Definitely his ability on the field,” Martinez responded when asked what he’ll miss most about Betts. “He was one of the best players in baseball, so what he brings to the table every day. When he goes out there you never know, this could be the day Mookie goes off. That’s the thing we’re going to miss the most.”

Martinez previously had limited his reactions to the Betts trade to emojis and well-wishes he shared on social media.

However, one-plus week of reflection has given Martinez the chance to absorb the Dodgers-Red Sox trade and offer a more robust assessment of how it impacts him.

