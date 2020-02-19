Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the New England Patriots are going to keep Tom Brady, they need to surround him with more weapons.

On Tuesday, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that could solve that issue by sending a first-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I think the Patriots should go out and get Stefon Diggs,” Cowherd said on his show, “The Herd.”

“Stefon Diggs is unhappy in Minnesota. Minnesota would love to have a second pick. They need to get a quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins in one year. They also have two good tight ends, a star running back, Adam Thielen. They have a very good defensive roster. They draft well.

“I think it would solve everything. Tom would have a deep threat, now Edelman could be your two, Mohamed Sanu could be your three, N’Keal Harry could be your four. That’s a pretty good receiving core. That solves a lot of issues.”

Diggs had a career-best season with the Vikings with 1,130 yards on 63 receptions with six touchdowns in 2019. Of course, the 26-year-old also comes with four years left on a five-year, $72 million contract.

He also wiped all Vikings content from his social media presence Tuesday night.

New England isn’t known to dish out that much money to receivers, but if it means keeping Brady on the roster, it’s hard to say what the Patriots would be willing to do.

Brady officially becomes a free agent on March 18 when the NFL’s new league year begins.

