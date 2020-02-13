Colin Cowherd believes there’s a 70 percent chance Tom Brady re-signs with the New England Patriots.

So, what about the other 30 percent?

Well, Cowherd explained Thursday on FS1 that he thinks the Tennessee Titans are the most likely destination for Brady if he leaves New England, giving them a 25 percent chance of landing the six-time Super Bowl champion.

According to Cowherd’s “Tom Brady Pie,” there’s a 1 percent chance the veteran quarterback retires and a 4 percent chance he signs with a “surprise team” in free agency. Brady, of course, can test the open market when the new league year begins next month.

The Titans are coming off a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game that included a wild-card round victory over the Patriots. Tennessee’s quarterback situation remains up in the air with both Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota set to become free agents, though, and Cowherd wouldn’t be shocked to see Brady wind up with the Titans for two main reasons: He’d have more weapons and he’d have more fun.

“Just think of the one place that solves both of those, the two annoyances Tom can’t fix,” Cowherd said. “Fun: Mike Vrabel’s one of his best friends. He coaches Tennessee. He’d have fun with Mike Vrabel. No. 2 is they have excellent weapons — arguably the best running back in the league, they’ve got two excellent receivers. A rookie last year from Ole Miss (A.J. Brown) crushed it, they’ve got a slot receiver, Adam Humphries, and a lot of draft picks. They solve the annoyances that are currently unsolvable. He would have a lot more fun and they’ve got weapons.”

The Tennessee Titans could solve Tom Brady's problems…@ColinCowherd explains why: pic.twitter.com/i9lHwB5F5P — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 13, 2020

Of course, it’s hard to imagine Brady wearing a different uniform after spending his entire 20-year career with the Patriots. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side — something Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like the sides to ultimately realize this offseason — and Brady would have to ditch familiarity in favor of learning some new things in his age-43 campaign.

But Cowherd can envision Brady fitting in seamlessly alongside Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who spent eight seasons with the Patriots as a player from 2001 through 2008. Other organizations — like the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers or Dallas Cowboys — might not provide such an appealing situation.

“Picking up a new language later in life is hard. Tennessee speaks Tom’s language,” Cowherd said. “Mike Vrabel knows his culture and his language. The GM’s a former Patriot. There are Patriots all through the building. They’re not all through the building in Indy or Miami or Oakland or the Chargers. They’re not. There’s a couple in Miami, a couple.

“So, between solving the two annoyances — he’d have more fun and he’d have more weapons — in an incredibly winnable division … he walks in, can win a division, they speak my language, I’d have fun and I’d have weapons.”

Time for Brady to start looking for a house in Nashville, if he hasn’t already?

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images