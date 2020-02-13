Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DeWanna Bonner seemingly is coming to the Connecticut Sun with a singular focus: winning.

The WNBA All-Star forward reacted to the sign-and-trade that sent her from the Phoenix Mercury to the Sun by declaring her intention to do whatever it takes to help Connecticut win its first WNBA championship.

“I’m excited to play with this talented group and do whatever I can to help this organization hang its frist championship banner,” Bonner told the Sun’s website. “Nothing is more important to me than winning.”

The Sun lost to the Washington Mystics in five games in the 2019 WNBA Finals.

The arrival of Bonner, a two-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA sixth Woman of the Year, is expected to add talent, depth and competition to the Sun’s ranks as they set out overcome last season’s heartbreak.

Her initial reaction to the trade that brought her to Connecticut suggests she has every intention of doing just that.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun