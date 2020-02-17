Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a chance Antonio Brown will be back in the NFL for the 2020 season.

Don’t count on it being with the Steelers, though.

Pittsburgh has been a popular topic of conversation of late for Brown, who’s been going on somewhat of an apology tour. The troubled wide receiver last week delivered a personal message of remorse to Ben Roethlisberger, claiming he was ungrateful of the quarterback during their time as teammates.

Some thought Brown issued the apology with an agenda in hopes of returning to the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday effectively squashed the idea of a reunion.

“I’ll say this: once a Steeler, always a Steeler,” Tomlin said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “We had great success over the course of nine-plus years with Antonio. We’re always going to be interested in his grown and development as a man. We’re open to assisting him in that, but we have no current business interest at this time.”

Unfortunately for Brown, one of his other former teams, the New England Patriots, probably are no longer interested in his services either.

Thumbnail photo via Phillip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images