We should have expected Donald Trump was going to make headlines during one of the biggest nights on the sports calendar.

Trump, like countless others, took to Twitter on Sunday night to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs, who won their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years via a Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” Trump wrote in the tweet. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

It’s a fine message but there is, of course, one problem: the Chiefs play in Missouri, not Kansas.

The tweet was promptly deleted, but not fast enough to evade millions upon millions of Twitter users, who expectedly roasted POTUS for the error. Trump eventually sent out a tweet with the correct state in the copy.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid evidently took no offense to the misfire, as he noted after the game he plans to visit the White House if the Chiefs are invited to the nation’s capital to celebrate their championship.

