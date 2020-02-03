Only one player each year has the opportunity to say those special words at the conclusion of Super Bowl Sunday.

A 17-year-old Patrick Mahomes dreamed of one day being in that coveted spot, and just seven years later, it came to fruition.

In just his second season as Kansas City’s starting quarterback, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. As a result of winning the game’s MVP honors, Mahomes was able to tell the world he was heading to Disney World to celebrate his team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. Shortly after the joyful moment, an old tweet of Mahomes’ that was almost too good to be true resurfaced.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

One has to imagine that assumption was confirmed by Mahomes as he stood on the victors’ stage at Hard Rock Stadium with confetti falling down. We have a feeling this won’t be the last time the star signal-caller has the chance to make the Disney World announcement either.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images