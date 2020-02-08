Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just because the Super Bowl has come and gone doesn’t mean football is over.

For the first time since 2001, the Vince McMahon-headed XFL returns Saturday afternoon. In the first matchup of the inaugural season, it will be the Seattle Dragons taking on the DC Defenders. The Dragons will be led by former NFL head coach Jim Zorn in their first season. Zorn will look to quarterback Brandon Silvers to get the team rolling early.

The Defenders, led by Pep Hamilton, are one of the early favorites in the XFL. Hamilton will have former Ohio State Buckeye and College Football National Champion under center for him, as quarterback Cardale Jones takes center stage for the Defenders.

It will be interesting to see how much attention this first game gets and how the play will look on the field.

Here’s how to watch Dragons vs. Defenders:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images