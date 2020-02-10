Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pepper Johnson’s XFL tenure may have been cut short. Extremely short.

Johnson, the ex-New England Patriots assistant, was fired after one game as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Wildcats on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

XFL means business: Los Angeles Wildcats already have parted ways with DC Pepper Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2020

Johnson and the Wildcats defense watched on as former Indianapolis Colts practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker led the Houston Roughnecks with four touchdowns and 272 yards in the 37-17 win in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Johnson was a positional coach with the Patriots, serving the defensive line and linebackers during his time in New England. He left Bill Belichick and the organization in 2014 and went on to coach the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images