It’s been one week since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Fans have honored the two with a massive makeshift memorial outside the Staples Center, where Bryant called home for his entire 20-year NBA career.

But now, it’s time to pick up what’s been left behind.

Efforts to clean up the memorial, which grew exponentially in the last eight days, began early Monday morning, according to Staples Center president Lee Zeidman. Countless jerseys, balloons, flowers, basketballs, and pieces of artwork now are finding new homes in the wake of the clean-up.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is hoping to take home some of the items left at the memorial, according to the Associated Press. Leftover flowers will be turned into compost and spread in the gardens outside Staples Center.

Here are a couple of images from the cleanup efforts, via Zeidman’s Twitter account:

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦@LALIVE⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Cleanup continues and we have filled a full 40 yard roll off trash bin with flowers. These we be made into mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around ⁦@LALIVE⁩ and ⁦@STAPLESCenter⁩ so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on. pic.twitter.com/kB5XlGSYw5 — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images