The Boston Bruins dominated the New York Islanders in a 4-0 win. David Pastrnak strikes first getting his 47th goal of the season, and 15th open goal of the season. Only one player in NHL history has scored more game-opening goals, Brett Hull. NESN’s Meredith Gorman recaps the game in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images