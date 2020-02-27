After liking what they saw from Kevin Faulk in their undefeated championship season, Lousiana State University has promoted the former New England Patriot Kevin Faulk as its running backs coach.
Drafted by New England out of LSU in the 1991 NFL Draft, Faulk returned to his alma matter two seasons ago as the Tigers director of player development.
“The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach,” Faulk said in a statement issued by the school Wednesday.
“The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship.”
Faulk became LSU’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46), and the SEC’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards (6,833) before going on to play professionally and win three Super Bowls with New England.
The running back still holds franchise records with the Patriots for all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098).
Last season, LSU’s undefeated season resulted in the school’s fourth national championship and its first in the College Football Playoff era.
