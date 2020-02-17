Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hailie Deegan accomplished a major goal at Sunday’s Daytona 500 without ever getting behind a wheel.

The 18-year-old NASCAR phenom set out to get an autograph from United States President Donald Trump, who served as Grand Marshall for “The Great American Race.” And, thanks to a little help from Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., Deegan managed to get what she wanted.

She also got this photo with the president and First Lady Melania Trump:

Trump Jr. also shared some photos from his family’s interaction with Deegan:

Unfortunately, the Daytona 500 was postponed after just 20 laps due to rain.

NASCAR’s season opener will resume Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images