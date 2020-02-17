Hailie Deegan accomplished a major goal at Sunday’s Daytona 500 without ever getting behind a wheel.
The 18-year-old NASCAR phenom set out to get an autograph from United States President Donald Trump, who served as Grand Marshall for “The Great American Race.” And, thanks to a little help from Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., Deegan managed to get what she wanted.
She also got this photo with the president and First Lady Melania Trump:
Trump Jr. also shared some photos from his family’s interaction with Deegan:
Promises Made… Promises Kept!
Great to meet you @HailieDeegan#Daytona #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/xxwtKmqTYV pic.twitter.com/VHWpumSTNZ
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 16, 2020
Unfortunately, the Daytona 500 was postponed after just 20 laps due to rain.
NASCAR’s season opener will resume Monday at 4 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images