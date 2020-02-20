Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This year’s spring training features no shortage of storylines for the Boston Red Sox — for better and for worse.

In terms of on-field drama, position battles will rule the spring for Ron Roe Roenicke’s club. Also, with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom leading the charge, the Red Sox might try new things during camp, such as experimenting with openers. And, of course, injuries always are worth monitoring.

With all that being said, here are five players to keep an eye as spring training gets underway:

Chris Sale — LHP

We know, this is an obvious choice, but Sale nevertheless is the most important player on the roster.

The ace left-hander is looking to put two injury-riddled campaigns in the rearview and return to his consistent, dominant self. But is Sale truly healthy? Will his left elbow hold up? Both Sale and the Red Sox have maintained the 30-year-old is fine, but fans have every right to be skeptical.

How Sale looks when he finally takes the mound will be worth monitoring, as will the radar gun.

Jonathan Lucroy — C

Signed to a minor league contract this week, Lucroy has a chance to compete for the backup catcher spot behind starter Christian Vazquez.

Lucroy’s primary competition will be newcomer Kevin Plawecki. Connor Wong, whom the Red Sox acquired in the Mookie Betts trade, likely will begin the season with Double-A Portland, and it remains to be seen if his future even is at catcher.

A two-time All-Star, Lucroy only is a few seasons removed from being considered one of the best catchers in the game. However, since hitting .292 with 24 homers in 2016, Lucroy has hit just .248 with 18 homers with an ugly .666 OPS.

Does the 33-year-old have anything left? We’ll find out soon enough.

Darwinzon Hernandez — LHP

Hernandez will make the Opening Day roster. However, it’s unclear what kind of role the Red Sox envision for the 22-year-old lefty.

A former top pitching prospect, Hernandez occasionally was electric during his rookie season, compiling a 4.45 ERA to go along with a nutty 16.9 strikeouts-per-nine innings over 29 appearances. He also walked 7.7 batters per nine innings — an obvious problem.

With the Red Sox potentially entering the season without a clear fifth starter, many believe the team could roll with an opener — meaning they’d begin a game with a reliever on the mound. Hernandez was groomed as a starter, and seemingly would be a great choice to fill the role.

Still, considering how effective he was in relief last season, Hernandez could be ticketed for the back of the bullpen. His usage during spring will say much about the Red Sox’s plans for the young Venezuelan.

Michael Chavis — IF

Considering his strong performance as a rookie — .254 average, 18 homers, 58 RBIs — Chavis seemingly is a lock for a major role in 2020 — or so you’d think.

With the underrated Jose Peraza at second base, as well as newcomer Johnathan Arauz, Chavis might have to fight for time at the position he appeared at in 45 games last season. Additionally, left-hander Mitch Moreland figures to see significant time at first base, though the right-handed Chavis does have a clear path toward a platoon role.

Obviously, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have the left side of the infield locked down.

Further complicating matters for Chavis are a handful of promising prospects. Hard-hitting Bobby Dalbec could be with the team by early summer, and young infielder C.J. Chatham appears ready for a look at the big league level. The next player on this list also might factor in by the end of the year, as well.

All of this is to say that Chavis won’t just have playing time handed to him this season. The good news is the 24-year-old appears to be a hard worker who will do whatever it takes to get on the field.

Jeter Downs — SS/2B

Perhaps the best player acquired in the Betts trade, Downs probably is a year away from the majors.

Still, as arguably the best positional prospect int he organization, Downs is a player worth keeping an eye on throughout the spring. The 21-year-old does everything at an above-average level, and has the kind of low floor that could accelerate his promotion.

If nothing else, Downs offers prospect junkies something to get excited about during spring training. So, too, do a handful of other players who are helping to reshape the Red Sox farm system.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images