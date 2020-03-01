Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With most young players in the NBA, the biggest jumps in their game are evident with each new season, after they’ve had a chance to put the work in during the summer.

Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum’s improvement is a little more rare, as he reaches a new level every game throughout the course of this season.

It’s exactly the reason why coach Brad Stevens believes Tatum’s ceiling is so high.

“Tatum’s greatest strength to me is his emotional ability to be great in any moment and his ability to quickly learn something,” Stevens said at pregame availability before the Celtics take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, via NBC Sports Boston.

“That’s why I think he’s got a chance to be really special but he’d be the first to tell you he’s not finished and he can still get a lot better because he’s going to see all this stuff.”

Brad Stevens discusses what he believes Jayson Tatum's greatest strengths are 💪🍀 #Celtics pic.twitter.com/IMlJkScRJp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2020

Tatum’s arrival as a star in the NBA became clear to those outside of Boston this February. Even LeBron James, the best player in the world in the modern era, acknowledged what Tatum is accomplishing. The third-year forward had six 30-point performances this month, and is currently riding a three-game streak.

If he can put up that many points against the Rockets on Saturday night, he’ll own a franchise record of 12 30-point games in one season by a 21-year-old.

It’s no surprise that some have already called the young All-Star the next Paul Pierce or Larry Bird for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images