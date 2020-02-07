There’s a very good chance you’ve never heard of the New England Patriots’ most purely athletic wide receiver.

The Patriots signed wideout Quincy Adeboyejo to their practice squad Nov. 20. They liked him enough to sign him to a futures contract Jan. 6. So, he’s set to participate in the spring workout program and training camp.

Adeboyejo ran a 4.34-second hand-timed 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 197 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017. He also clocked a 6.73-second 3-cone drill and 4.14-second short shuttle with a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump and 37-inch vertical leap during the pre-draft process as he was coming out of Ole Miss. None of the Patriots’ other receivers tested that well coming out of college.

That athleticism has not translated to NFL success yet, however. In his three seasons in the NFL, Adeboyejo has played in just one meaningful game, in which he didn’t register any stats. He played 21 offensive snaps and 17 special teams reps in that game, which came in 2017 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Adeboyejo caught 106 passes for 1,454 yards with 11 touchdowns in four college seasons. His best year came as a junior when he hauled in 38 passes for 604 yards with seven touchdowns. He struggled with drops as a senior in 2016. He dropped five of 40 catchable passes on 71 targets.

Adeboyejo, 24, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played one game as a rookie then missed his second season on the physically unable to perform list with a leg injury. Adeboyejo also briefly was a member of the New York Jets in 2019.

Adeboyejo is a longshot to make the Patriots’ roster behind Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and whoever else the team re-signs or adds this offseason. Adeboyejo’s best path to a roster spot might come as a special teamer, since he has good size and speed for the role.

At the very least, Adeboyejo will be a player to watch this spring and summer based on his athleticism.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images