Jaylen Brown’s ankle won’t be keeping him sidelined for long.

Head coach Brad Stevens says the Boston Celtics swingman is available to play Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. Brown missed Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks after spraining his right ankle Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, but re-injured it Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He rolled his left ankle later in the game, but it was his right ankle that landed him on the injury report.

Considering the importance of Tuesday’s contest, however, Brown has been planning to “push through” the injury.

“You can’t really get the rest as you probably need to let your body recover. It’s probably why I keep re-aggravating the same injury,” Brown said Monday. “But you know, I think it’s all mental. So just lock it out and come out and do what you got to do.”

Tip-off from Toyota Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images