The Celtics will try to extend their win streak to eight Tuesday night in Houston.
Boston will visit the Rockets for the teams’ first meeting of the 2019-20 NBA season. Houston, one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, enters the matchup having lost two straight following an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The C’s are expected to be near full health for their penultimate game before the All-Star break, as Jaylen Brown, who originally was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game, is in line to play.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Rockets online:
When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT, NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT | NBC Sports Boston
