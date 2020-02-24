The NFL Scouting Combine has yet to begin, but the biggest story coming from the event has to do with the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
LSU Tigers quarterback and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is projected to be the first selection in the NFL Draft, which begins on April 23. And as Burrow prepares for the combine, he somehow is being doubted already.
The measurements are out for Burrow, and it has been reported that his hands came in at a measly nine inches. That ties him with the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill and the Las Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff for the smallest hands for a first-round quarterback since 2008, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Burrow, however, had a clever reaction to the news of his hands being too small, which he tweeted out Monday.
Check it out:
Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.
— Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020
What’s more, both Tannehill and Goff were coached by Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor — the same Taylor who will be selecting first overall in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Something tells us that Burrow will be just fine, no matter his hand size.
Thumbnail photo via Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports Images