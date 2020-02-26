Judging by the comments made at the NFL Scouting Combine by each team’s respective brass, it feels safe to say the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all are leaving the door open for a potential pursuit of Tom Brady.

As for the Denver Broncos, it sounds like they’re keeping it just slightly ajar.

Broncos president and general manager John Elway on Tuesday was asked about his team possibly entering the Brady sweepstakes, and while it doesn’t appear to be a priority for Denver, it hasn’t been completely ruled out either.

“We’d always talk to him but I think we’re happy with what we have in Drew (Lock),” Elway said, per Sports Illustrated.

Elway continued: “With where we are, we’re excited about Drew. It’s nice to have a young guy to be able to build around and feel like you’ve got a guy that has the potential to be a long-time starter for you and really kind of the sky’s the limit for him, depending on how he continues to improve.”

Lock, a second-round pick by the Broncos last year, inspired optimism in his limited body of work as a rookie. The Missouri product, who took over as Denver’s starting QB in Week 13, threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. The Broncos went 4-1 with Lock under center after going 3-8 before he was promoted.

As for Brady, Elway subtly suggested a relocation might be a burden for the future Hall of Famer.

“I think having gotten used to where he’s been for so long, I think just the change—it might be exciting for him—but I think it’s going to be a lot of work,” Elway said.

Brady can speak with all teams beginning March 16 when the league’s legal tampering period opens. Until that date, the New England Patriots own exclusive negotiating rights, and the team reportedly is meeting with Brady’s agent this week in Indianapolis.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images