The Buffalo Bills reportedly were in the mix for Greg Olsen, but they ultimately were unable to sign the tight end, who landed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, the Bills have shifted their focus to another veteran with ties to head coach Sean McDermott.

Josh Norman, who was released by the Washington Redskins on Feb. 14, has been in contact with Buffalo.

“We have looked into him and even talked to him,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, per the team’s official website. “Nothing more than that. I’m sure he may have some other teams that he’s looking at beyond Buffalo. Probably a similar situation to Greg Olsen, he’s in a spot where he’ll be able to choose where he wants to go. I don’t know what his plan will be of whether we’ll come to any type of agreement.”

Norman was one football’s best cornerbacks over the course of a four-year stint with the Panthers, during which time McDermott served as Carolina’s defensive coordinator. The 32-year-old garnered Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2015, which helped him land a five-year, $75 million deal with Washington before the 2016 campaign. Unfortunately for the Redskins, Norman didn’t really live up to the contract, and his role was considerably diminished this past season.

Should Norman sign with the Bills, he’d join an already stout defense and enter the fray with little to no expectations. At this stage in his career, Norman might be best served in a situational role, and who knows, maybe a reunion with McDermott could revitalize his game.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images