Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is working towards a return from a left ACL tear, and halfway through a season where they’ve already racked up 43 losses, the team has no reason to rush his rehab.

The Warriors officially announced Thursday that Thompson will miss the rest of the campaign.

“The evaluation confirmed that Thompson is making good progress and is right on track with his rehabilitation timeline,” the team’s statement read.

“He will not play in the remainder of this season, but is expected to return to action for the Warriors when the team’s 2020-21 training camp begins in late September.”

Klay Thompson injury update: pic.twitter.com/s4Zuyj4mJj — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 21, 2020

Thompson suffered the injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, which Golden State eventually gave up to the Toronto Raptors. It was the first major injury of his career, and prior to this season, the 30-year-old had played in at least 70 games over each of the past seven seasons.

The three-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star was expected to miss a significant portion of the 2019-20 season, but this news comes at no surprise given that coach Steve Kerr previously implied Thompson wasn’t likely to come back this year.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images