J.J. Watt is not hiding his feelings on the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

NFL owners approved a new CBA Thursday, leaving it up to the NFL Players Association to either accept the proposal or reject it.

Watt, the Houston Texans’ defensive end and a highly respected player around the league, was the first to speak out. The 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year tweeted that he is no fan of the proposed CBA.

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020

The Associated Press’ three-time Defensive Player of the Year, likely a Pro Football Hall of Famer, showed he is not going to sit back without speaking up. While Watt was the first to speak publicly on the matter, players around the league will definitely pay attention to what a leader like he has to say.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images