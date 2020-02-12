Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics’ win streak came to an end in frustrating fashion Tuesday night.

The Houston Rockets outlasted Boston to earn a 116-105 victory at Toyota Center. James Harden and Russell Westbrook unsurprisingly led the way for the home team combining for 78 points, 27 of which came from the charity stripe. The Rockets’ superstar duo earned a combined 31 trips to the line, while the Celtics as a team only attempted 25 free throws.

Marcus Smart didn’t seem too pleased with this discrepancy in free-throw attempts. Furthermore, the pesky guard suggested he and his star teammates weren’t treated the same by the officials as Harden and Westbrook.

“Thought I did,” Smart responded when asked if he’s worthy of star treatment, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “First team all defense, one of the best defensive players in the league, I would think so. Up for defensive player of the year, they’re talking, but obviously not. Continue to keep working.”

Smart continued:

“I mean, we have Jayson Tatum, we have Kemba Walker, All-Stars, we have Jaylen Brown, potential All-Star, we have Gordon Hayward, was an All-Star. We got star guys, too. If that’s the case, we should be getting the same calls that those stars are getting.”

Such is life in the NBA.

Smart and Co. will need to quickly put this tough loss on the back burner, as a matchup with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers awaits Thursday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images