Ryan Newman is back to being Ryan Newman.

Newman, a week removed from his terrifying Daytona 500 crash, cast some lines and reeled in some bass Monday in a much needed “therapy” session. The Roush Fenway Racing driver tweeted a photo of the outing Tuesday morning.

Take a look:

Newman, 42, suffered an undisclosed head injury in the last-lap wreck at Daytona International Speedway. The veteran driver plans to return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing at some point this season.

Ross Chastain, who made his debut in the No. 6 Ford Mustang on Sunday, is expected to fill Newman’s seat until further notice.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images