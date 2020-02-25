Not only is Thaddeus Moss’ father one of the greatest wide receivers who’s ever lived, he’s also the man behind one of the more memorable touchdown celebrations in NFL history.

It was back in January 2005 when Randy Moss delivered a clear yet humorous message to Green Bay Packers fans. The Hall of Fame wideout hauled in two touchdowns in the Minnesota Vikings’ wild-card round contest against their division rival, and following the second score, he jaunted over next to the goal post and pretended to moon those in attendance at Lambeau Field.

So, what inspired the six-time Pro Bowl selection to execute the celebration? His son, one of the top tight end prospects in the 2020 draft class, provided some insight while meeting with the media Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Thaddeus Moss told the inside story behind his father’s mooning celebration against the Packers. He said Packers fans would always moon the Vikings’ bus as they would drive through Green Bay. He was getting them back. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 25, 2020

It would be awfully ironic if Thaddeus lands with Green Bay in late April, and given the Packers’ need for a tight end, we probably shouldn’t rule it out.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images