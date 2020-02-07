Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall will be attending All-Star weekend after all.

Just not for playing purposes.

You’ll remember the Boston Celtics rookie received a fair amount of votes from fans to be part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game next weekend in Chicago. The rookie (deservedly) did not make the team, but the league still is going to find a way to get the 7-foot-5 Celtic involved during All-Star weekend.

Tacko Fall will be at All Star weekend in Chicago….. …. to coach in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp along with Pascal Siakam, Davis Bertans, and Lauri Markkanen — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 7, 2020

Nice.

Fall is on a two-way deal this season, so he’s spent much of the campaign going back and forth between the NBA and G League. Maybe one day he’ll get to the All-Star Game for performance purposes, but not this year..

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images