Tacko Fall will be attending All-Star weekend after all.

Just not for playing purposes.

You’ll remember the Boston Celtics rookie received a fair amount of votes from fans to be part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game next weekend in Chicago. The rookie (deservedly) did not make the team, but the league still is going to find a way to get the 7-foot-5 Celtic involved during All-Star weekend.

Nice.

Fall is on a two-way deal this season, so he’s spent much of the campaign going back and forth between the NBA and G League. Maybe one day he’ll get to the All-Star Game for performance purposes, but not this year..

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images