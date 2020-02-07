It appears Rob Gronkowski is a big fan of math.
Well, maybe.
The former New England Patriots tight end broke out the calculator Friday afternoon to uncork some mind-melting (and kind of weird) arithmetic.
First, Tom Brady shared a photo of himself working out on the beach, with a caption noting that 31 weeks remain until kickoff.
Simple enough, right?
Well, get a load of this comment from Gronk.
Yeah, weird — though not wrong.
This probably is just Gronk trying to be a goober on the internet, but good for him for finding that weird mathematical connection to keep Patriots fans guessing.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images