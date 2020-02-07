Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Rob Gronkowski is a big fan of math.

Well, maybe.

The former New England Patriots tight end broke out the calculator Friday afternoon to uncork some mind-melting (and kind of weird) arithmetic.

First, Tom Brady shared a photo of himself working out on the beach, with a caption noting that 31 weeks remain until kickoff.

Simple enough, right?

Well, get a load of this comment from Gronk.

Yeah, weird — though not wrong.

This probably is just Gronk trying to be a goober on the internet, but good for him for finding that weird mathematical connection to keep Patriots fans guessing.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images