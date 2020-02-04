Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots appear to have a good chance of reaching the big game in just over one year’s time.

Caesars Palace set the Patriots’ odds of winning the AFC title next season at +600 on Tuesday. New England’s lines trail just those of the Baltimore Ravens (+350) and the recent Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (+300) at the beginning of the NFL offseason.

Are you betting on another Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oFw8touvCn — B/R Betting (@br_betting) February 4, 2020

The Patriots’ lines to win the AFC Championship reflect their status as Super Bowl LV contenders. Caesars Palace set New England’s Super Bowl lines at +1400, putting them outside of the ranks of “favorites.”

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The AFC championship game will take place two weeks prior.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images