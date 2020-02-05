Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the past few years, and especially over the past couple months, there have been tons of theories about Bill Belichick’s feelings toward Tom Brady. From Belichick wanting to prove he can without Brady, to preferring Jimmy Garoppolo to flat-out thinking the future Hall of Famer is washed up, we’ve heard it all about the NFL’s premier quarterback-head coach duo.

Well, according to Tom E. Curran, none of those things are true.

During an appearance Wednesday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” show, Curran reported that Belichick wants Brady as his quarterback in 2020. That said, it all comes down to price.

Check out this tweet:

.@tomecurran asked if Bill Belichick wants Tom Brady back: "At a price, yeah. From all I've gathered, he would prefer to have Tom playing QB in 2020…if it comes to a crossroads, [Belichick] can easily get his mind around saying goodbye [to Brady] as well…" — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 5, 2020

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

The Patriots reportedly are willing to break the bank to keep the soon-to-be 43-year-old in New England.

