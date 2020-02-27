Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are getting around to talking about his contract.

Dallas has until March 12 to decide whether to franchise tag the quarterback. And owner Jerry Jones seems adamant about keeping Prescott under center.

“Dak’s our quarterback, and he’s our quarterback for the future,” Jones said, per USA Today’s Jori Epstein “… We know he wants to be here and we want him to be here long-term.

“He’s our guy.”

And according to ESPN, talks happened Wednesday for the first time since September.

“The meeting did not last long but the Cowboys hope to get a long-term deal finished before needing to use the franchise tag on Prescott,” Todd Archer reported.

Prescott reportedly turned down a $30 million offer from the Cowboys in August in hopes to make $40 million.

It certainly will be interesting to see how talks progress between now and March 12.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images