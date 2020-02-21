Damon Harrison is on the move again.
The former Detroit Lions run-stuffer was released by the team Thursday, approximately six months after he was signed for a contract extension, according to multiple reports.
Matt Patricia and the Lions will save approximately $6.7 million in cap space, according to reports.
The 31-year-old Harrison is coming off one of his least productive NFL seasons, registering a career-low 49 tackles and two sacks in 15 games. Harrison, however, was plagued by a series of groin and knee injuries during the campaign.
It followed a fairly strong 10-game stint with the Lions in 2018 (50 takes, 3.5 sacks) after being traded away by the New York Giants in October for a 2019 fifth-round pick.
The 6-foot-3, 350-pound defensive tackle was a 2016 First Team All-Pro selection.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images