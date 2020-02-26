No matter where you turn, Tom Brady’s impending free agency seems to dominate the conversation. The NFL Scouting Combine is no exception.

NFL Media’s Michael Giardi is among those covering the Combine in Indianapolis this week, and he’s using the prospect showcase as an opportunity to gauge the leaguewide temperature on Brady. The Patriots quarterback can test the open market for the first time in his career when the new league year begins March 18, and there’s been plenty of speculation as to whether he’ll sign elsewhere after 20 seasons in New England.

According to Giardi, a number of NFL people in Indianapolis seem to think — at least initially — there’s “no way” Brady will leave the Patriots. However, Giardi also relayed Wednesday — after digging deeper — that executives, coaches and scouts see the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants as possible suitors for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Spoke with a number of NFL people over the last 36 hours or so here in Indy. The initial reaction has been "there's no way Tom Brady is leaving New England," but as you dig deeper, execs/coaches/scouts see the Titans, Raiders and Giants as possible suitors. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 26, 2020

All three of these teams have been floated in the past as potential landing spots. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington even pointed last week to the Raiders and Titans as the frontrunners for Brady — ahead of the Patriots — while handicapping the looming sweepstakes.

Still, it’s interesting to hear what folks are saying in Indianapolis. And it’s especially intriguing to hear the Giants resurfaced, as New York drafted quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the Duke product showed a lot of promise in his rookie season.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots are expected to meet with Brady’s agent, Don Yee, this week at the Combine.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images