The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils.
The Lightning will receive Coleman while forward Nolan Foote and the Vancouver Cancucks’ first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (which was acquired by Tampa Bay) will be sent to New Jersey.
The 28-year-old Coleman has recorded 31 points behind 21 goals this season. He was a third-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound forward has appeared in 237 career games over four years and has tallied 57 goals and 94 points.
Foote, 19, has 33 points in 26 games as a captain of Kelowna (WHL). The Devils now have eight picks in the 2020 NHL Draft with three first-round selections.
Coleman was never linked to the Boston Bruins, but presented an interesting fit.
The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 24.
