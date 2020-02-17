Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils.

The Lightning will receive Coleman while forward Nolan Foote and the Vancouver Cancucks’ first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (which was acquired by Tampa Bay) will be sent to New Jersey.

The 28-year-old Coleman has recorded 31 points behind 21 goals this season. He was a third-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound forward has appeared in 237 career games over four years and has tallied 57 goals and 94 points.

Foote, 19, has 33 points in 26 games as a captain of Kelowna (WHL). The Devils now have eight picks in the 2020 NHL Draft with three first-round selections.

Coleman was never linked to the Boston Bruins, but presented an interesting fit.

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 24.

