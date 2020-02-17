Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand never has been one to shy away from speaking his mind.

And that held true Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 at Madison Square Garden. Marchand and Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren exchanged pleasantries twice during the game. But it was Marchand who got the last word.

“He’s not going to be a player that’s going to have a very long career,” he said, via NESN. “I’m not overly concerned about him. He’s a good, steady defenseman. … All the best to him, hope he does a great job. But I can’t see it.”

Brad Marchand reacts to the Bruins' win over the Rangers. https://t.co/eDcdLamH2W pic.twitter.com/fCuuSPJCDa — NESN (@NESN) February 16, 2020

Shots fired.

If you remember, the Bruins traded Lindgren to the Rangers with Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey in 2018 for Rick Nash.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images