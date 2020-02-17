Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price had ups and downs over the course of his four seasons with the Red Sox.

But Boston always will be a special place to him.

Price was part of the blockbuster deal that sent him and Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He reflected on some of his “very special” memories with the Sox, and further elaborated why the city of Boston meant so much to him.

“I went there to win multiple World Series,” Price said, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “But we won one and that experience was pretty special. I’ll always remember it. Both my kids were born in Boston. I got married while I was in Boston. It was a very significant chapter of my life.”

The southpaw also dealt with his fair share of tribulations. Price only made 11 starts in 2017, but was the winning pitcher in Game 5 of the World Series just a year later.

Now Price and his family call Los Angeles home, where new memories will be made on and off the field.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images