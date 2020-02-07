Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NBA trade deadline has passed, and the Boston Celtics appear to be standing pat.

Enes Kanter, for one, is pleased to still be on the team.

Kanter, who signed with the Celtics during the 2019 offseason, has made it known over the last several months just how much he loves the team and the city he players in. So, naturally, he celebrated the passing of Thursday’s trade deadline with a pretty creative tweet:

Check it out:

Gotta love it.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images