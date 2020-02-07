After two weeks of mourning, there now is a chance for fans of Kobe Bryant to grieve together in the coming weeks.

The Los Angeles Times has reported that the city will host a public memorial at the Staples Center on Feb. 24 to honor Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26. The event will occur nearly a month to the day since his death.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters last week.

“It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

On Monday, the memorial fans created in front of Staples Center was removed.

Bryant was 41 when he died.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images