It feels safe to say Tom Brady has more leverage than the New England Patriots as the sides enter contract negotiations.

The Patriots, who still are in win-now mode, don’t appear to have a plan at quarterback beyond Brady. The 42-year-old, meanwhile, is eligible to hit free agency next month, and he’s expected to have a handful of suitors, all of whom likely will be willing to offer him a lucrative contract along with a strong, to very strong supporting cast.

As such, Colin Cowherd believes the Patriots would have no other choice but to pony up if Brady were to demand a steep price. While playing a game of “Deal or No Deal” on Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd,” Cowherd put the green light on a two-year, $60 million deal for Brady in New England.

“Listen, they don’t have a backup plan, so I would say ‘deal,”” Cowherd said. “I’d prefer not to go two years on this, but there’s Jarrett Stidham. I haven’t seen him take a snap. So I would do a deal. I’d rather it go one year at $30 (million), $32 (million) than two at $60 (million), but I’d say ‘deal.'”

Luckily for the Patriots, Brady reportedly is not demanding a contract worth $30 million annually. His reported top priority is a high-end arsenal of weapons which New England, of course, currently lacks. So if Bill Belichick and Co. are able to lock up Brady prior to March 18, one has to imagine the veteran quarterback is on board with the Patriots’ roster-building plan for this spring.

