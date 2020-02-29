Well, that didn’t take long.

The likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has already been compared to one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow garnered high praise as he was compared to six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady in a report by NFL Media’s draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah, however, added he was not the only one that saw the similarities as former New England Patriot, and current LSU assistant, Kevin Faulk agreed.

“When you watch these guys side by side, Tom Brady mechanically, watch what you see from Brady and tell me this does not look identically the same from Joe Burrow,” Jeremiah said, per NFL Network. “It is eerie. And it’s just not my opinion in saying that. You see the comparison there. The poise, the pocket awareness and they both absolutely have that swagger. But Kevin Faulk on that staff at LSU. As the scouts have come rolling through there and they ask ‘Kevin, you’ve been in the NFL a long time. What do you think of this Burrow kid?’

“And he goes ‘I’m telling you this is Tom Brady. This kid reminds me so much of Tom Brady,'” Jeremiah explained. “And I understand that’s the greatest of all-time and I know comparisons get people all upset. But when you watch them mechanically and you’re around their personalities, their leadership style, there’s a lot of similarities.”

Of course, one of those similarities comes in winning.

Burrow led LSU to the National Championship after a perfect, 15-0 record with an 8-0 record in the SEC. During that time, the Tiger quarterback threw for 5,671 yards including 60 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Either way, Burrow has a bit of time until he reaches the bar TB12 has set in his 20 season with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images