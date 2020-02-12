Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is trying to mend fences.

While it might be too little, too late, Brown finally has started to take some level of accountability for his actions. The troubled wide receiver recently issued an apology to the “whole NFL,” and he continued his atonement tour Wednesday morning with an Instagram post for his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

It’s been well-documented Brown and Roethlisberger were on bad terms upon AB’s departure from Pittsburgh, but the seven-time Pro Bowl selection now appears eager to repair the fractured relationship.

The post garnered a “like” from Tom Brady, who’s also been the subject of a few of Brown’s social media posts over the course of his NFL hiatus.

Who knows, maybe Brown is hoping his reaching out will help his chances of re-entering the league.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images