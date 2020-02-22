Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA and it’s worst team is close to getting one of its star players back.

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA’s worst team to this point of the season. That has a lot to do with both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson being out for the majority of the season with injuries. Good news is on the way, however, as Curry has been cleared for contact and expects to be back March 1, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“He scrimmaged today,” head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday. “… His stuff looked great. … He was cleared for contact today and this is the first day he’s actually scrimmaged.”

Steph Curry on his return target: “It’s always been March 1st.” It’s a home game against the Wizards. Remains the target. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2020

Curry broke his hand four games into the 2019-20 season and has not seen game action since. Without the two-time NBA MVP, the team sits at 12-44.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images