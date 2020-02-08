Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara reached the 1,500 career NHL games mark months ago, but the Boston Bruins on Saturday gave the captain the recognition he deserves for the milestone.

Prior to the Bruins’ meeting with the Arizona Coyotes, the Bruins held a tribute for the 42-year-old, and it was pretty-well done.

It began with a jumbotron video, in which stars from around the NHL — from Alex Ovechkin to Shea Weber, Anze Kopitar, Steven Stamkos and many others — sent well-wishes to Chara.

You can watch the video tribute here:

NESN’s Andy Brickley said a few words about Chara before the captain, with his wife and kids on the ice with him, was presented with a photo from the B’s alternate captains. Brickley then announced Chara’s Bruins teammates chipped in to send him and his family on an all-expenses paid vacation. Finally, Cam Neely presented Chara with a gold stick and painting.

Chara reached 1,500 games in a Nov. 5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The game was played at Bell Centre, but Habs fans put aside their usual disdain for Chara and gave him a classy ovation. Chara then played in his 1,000th game with the Bruins in a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 13.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images