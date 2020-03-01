Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The season Jaylen Brown has put together so far may be getting overshadowed by Jayson Tatum’s arrival as a star in the NBA, but he commanded attention in the first half of the Boston Celtics’ game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Guarding James Harden in the first half, Brown didn’t back down.

On one Houston possession specifically, with six minutes left in the half, Brown contained Harden outside the perimeter. With Brown swiping at the ball to try and force a turnover, Harden backed up to create space, which prompted Brown to antagonize.

With the shot clock winding down, the 23-year-old taunted Harden by clapping in his face and led him right Semi Ojeleye, who took the charge.

Watch the play below:

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics aren't backing down from Harden 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xFc039jKBd — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2020

Brown recorded 10 points, two assists, a steal and a block in the first half, when Boston led Houston 56-45.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images