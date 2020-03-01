Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You had to see it to believe it.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown connected on a 3-pointer just before the regulation horn sounded, ultimately tying the game at 104-all and forcing overtime against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden on Saturday.

The play followed an intentionally missed free throw from Jayson Tatum, only to have Marcus Smart keep the ball alive before it popped out to Brown at the top of the key.

Check it out here:

JAYLEN SENDS IT TO OT!!! pic.twitter.com/E5SMOss32I — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 1, 2020

Onto overtime we go.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images