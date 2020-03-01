Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is back to his creative ways.

The New England Patriots receiver took to social media to showcase some new clothing he’s selling, which, for those who follow him, is nothing new. What’s new this time, however, is that he’s doing so as a campaign strategy for none other than quarterback Tom Brady.

Edelman posted to Instagram with a photo of a T-shirt that reads “STAY! TOM 2020” along with a picture of a goat on the sleeve.

“New England is a Tomocracy. #StayTom,” Edelman wrote in the Instagram post.

Edelman and Brady were seen together Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome as the Syracuse men’s basketball team hosted the University of North Carolina.

During the game, Edelman was spotted by TV cameras humorously saying “He’s coming back” as he sat next to Brady, who didn’t look to be thrilled by the jab.

Brady, as you likely know by now is set to become a free agent on March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images Images