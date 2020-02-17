Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While only one walked out on the winning side, Boston Celtics teammates Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum each put together a share of highlights during their respective performances in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Chicago.

Tatum, representing Team LeBron, will ultimately enter the Celtics locker room with the last laugh as Team LeBron defeated Walker and Team Giannis 157-155.

Walker finished with 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting. The Boston guard and multi-time NBA All-Star added three assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes. On the opposing bench, Tatum finished with six points, three assists and three steals in 14 minutes played.

Here are some highlights from Walker:

Kemba with a nice little nutmeg on LeBron pic.twitter.com/5pCc4UkcIy — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2020

A different angle:

We breakin' ankles now Kemba❔ pic.twitter.com/iueajIbj83 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2020

Kemba's just heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nzrhAqIgkY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2020

And here’s how Tatum impressed during his first-ever All-Star game:

Tatum is on the board pic.twitter.com/E2qfNI9Vjq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2020

What a pass from Tatum to Ben 😯 pic.twitter.com/6gbEmjpaVV — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 17, 2020

It was certainly one all-star game to remember.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images