The football world currently is experiencing some déjà vu with Stefon Diggs.

Diggs appeared to be awfully frustrated with the Vikings early in the 2019 NFL season, which led some to believe Minnesota could look into trading the star wideout. The Vikings, of course, held on to Diggs, recharged their offense and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

Well, Diggs is back at it again, as he deleted all Vikings-related content from his Instagram feed earlier this week. This expectedly rekindled the trade chatter, and the Patriots immediately emerged as a sensible landing spot given their pressing need for a high-end pass catcher.

The 26-year-old has no shortage of talent, but premier skills don’t always translate to success in Foxboro. Still, Desmond Howard believes Diggs would work out well in New England.

“Absolutely,” Howard said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up” when asked if Diggs could be a difference-maker with the Patriots. “You put him on New England’s roster right now, he’s their No. 1 guy. He’s fast, he has quick twitch, reliable hands. He’s an emotional player, too, only because it means a lot to him. I remember him coming out of college. He was an exceptional talent, but a guy who was still hungry to go to the next level and succeed. I think if you put him on New England’s roster with the professionalism of the Patriots, he can take his game to the next level.”

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, they probably should temper their expectations. While New England would be able to work out the logistics of acquiring Diggs, it appears unlikely the Vikings are going to move the five-year pro this offseason. As NFL insider Dan Graziano explained Thursday, a Diggs trade wouldn’t make much sense for Minnesota at this point in time, and the franchise probably knows by now it can handle the wideout’s waves of emotion.

